Ferrari and Lamborghini among $7m of assets seized from alleged importer of New Zealand's biggest meth bust. Video / New Zealand Police

Police are calling on the public to help them find and seize a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon vehicle linked to the largest ever methamphetamine bust at New Zealand's border.

Yesterday police restrained multiple properties, bank funds and five vehicles, including a red Ferrari, as part of Operation Weirton.

More than $7 million worth of assets were seized from an Auckland gang member whom police allege helped the Comancheros to smuggle the largest ever shipment of methamphetamine into the country.

"A sixth vehicle, which is the subject of a restraining order, is still being sought and is believed to be in Auckland," police said.

The vehicle is a 1999 Mercedes Benz G500 LWD station wagon with a matte black finish.

"The current licence plate registration of the vehicle is believed to be 'SMUSMA'," police said.

The vehicle is pictured, showing the matte black finish.

Anyone with information or possible sightings of this vehicle is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Phil Taylor from the Asset Recovery Unit on 021 191 6220 or email philip.taylor2@police.govt.nz.

Crimestoppers can be used to provide information anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Operation Weirton

Police yesterday raided the multi-million home recently purchased by the 36-year-old and towed away late model Ferrari and Lamborghini vehicles, two Mercedes-Benz, and a Nissan Skyline worth $300,000.

Bank funds of around $1 million were also restrained, as were the four properties owned by the target of Operation Weirton in Auckland and a coastal settlement in the Bay of Plenty.

"This is a significant seizure of millions of dollars' worth of property, allegedly gained from the proceeds of crime," said Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid.

"These criminal syndicates are motivated by financial greed and prey on those who are most vulnerable, with no regard for the destruction and social harm that methamphetamine causes in our communities."

The man, who has interim name suppression, is a patched member of the Mongrel Mob and has been charged with conspiracy to import methamphetamine after police and Customs intercepted 613kg of methamphetamine in late February.

Six others with links to the Comanchero motorcycle gang have been arrested including a senior patched member.