Brian Tamaki's first livestream since getting out of jail. Video / Facebook

Controversial Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki, who has been under 24-hour curfew since January for alleged Covid-19 lockdown violations, can now go on holiday, a High Court Judge has decided.

Justice Mathew Downs issued his decision today, after a hearing on Friday in which Tamaki appealed an Auckland District Court judge's refusal this month to alter the bail requirements.

The Bail Act prevents the media from reporting most of what was said in the hearings.

Tamaki, 64, has been in legal trouble multiple times since October, when he was first accused of attending and helping to organise an anti-lockdown protest at Auckland Domain in violation of Covid-19 restrictions at the time.

He has been before judges for new charges - including repeated allegations that he wasn't following bail requirements - after Auckland Domain rallies on October 2, October 16 and November 20. He also spent nine days in jail in January after authorities said he breached bail conditions by speaking at an anti-vaccine rally in Christchurch attended by more than 100 people - more than allowed at the time.

Upon Tamaki's release from jail, High Court at Auckland Justice Paul Davison added a strict 24-hour curfew to his existing bail conditions.

Other bail requirements included:

• Not to organise, attend, support or speak at any protest gathering in breach of current Covid-19 level requirements.

• Not to access or use the internet for the purpose of organising or encouraging non-compliance with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020, or any orders made pursuant to the Act.

• Not to attend at, enter or remain at the Auckland Domain on any day that a protest against the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 or Orders under it, is advertised or a gathering in breach of the Covid19 Public Health Response Act 2020 or Orders under it is taking place.

• Not to arrange or attend any meetings or gatherings of people to take place at his home for the purpose of organising or encouraging non-compliance with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020, or any orders made pursuant to that Act.

Tamaki's daughter posted on social media this month that her parents go on a hunting trip around their wedding anniversary every year. They wanted to go on holiday again this year but couldn't, she said.