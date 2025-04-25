The vehicle may have travelled to Northland in recent days.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin is asking those occupants to make contact with police as soon as possible.

Police are appealing for information about a silver 2004 Mitsubishi Grandis, registration GNG652, in relation to their investigation into a Medowbank homicide. Photo / NZ Police

“These people of interest could have the information we are looking for that will help us understand why Kyle was killed.

“We know they are likely feeling apprehensive about speaking with us, but we are asking them come forward as soon as possible. It is time to do the right thing.

“If you have any information about this vehicle or the people involved, we also want to hear from you.

“We will be continuing to carry out our enquiries to locate this vehicle and the people with it as a matter of urgency.”

Police said if you have any information, please contact police online or call 105 using the reference number 250419/9858, Operation Aberfeldy.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Gofundme for slain student Kyle Whorrall’s family

A Gofundme set up to help the grieving family of slain American entomology student Kyle Whorrall has raised just shy of $40,000.

At 8am, the amount raised was sitting at $39,129.

A message on the Gofundme page said the money would go towards travel costs for his family and other related expenses.

“Although no one can eliminate the overwhelming grief and difficult tasks that Kyle’s family now faces, we can help relieve the associated financial burden.”

To donate to the Gofindme, please click here

Auckland University student Kyle Whorrall was attacked at a bus stop and died later in hospital.

Whorrall was fatally attacked last Saturday on St Johns Rd in Meadowbank, East Auckland, while he waited at a bus stop with his groceries.

At a tearful vigil held yesterday, flatmates, who described themselves as his “chosen family”, broke down as they tried to speak.

“He was gentle, he was kind, he was very thoughtful,” one of the five flatmates said.

“He loved crafting and painting and sewing and creating plushies – he loved plushies so much, and plants.

“He cared deeply about what he did and the people in his life.”

Kyle Whorrall's flatmates at a vigil for him at St Johns Rd on April 24, 2025. Photo / Dean Purcell

About 100 people gathered for a vigil for Kyle Whorrall at a St Johns Rd bus stop on April 24, 2025. Photo / Dean Purcell

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said yesterday police had arrested a 16-year-old and charged him with Whorrall’s murder.

He appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday and also faced an aggravated robbery charge.

His case has been transferred to the High Court at Auckland for his next appearance on May 14.

As a youth, he has automatic name suppression.

A 32-year-old, charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, also appeared and was granted interim name suppression.

Charging documents seen by the Herald allege she “actively suppressed” evidence against the teen by selling a car to help him escape after arrest.

She has been remanded until the same date without plea.

Whorrall was struck with a “long” weapon about 10pm on Saturday, suffering multiple head injuries, and later died in hospital.

Police had “obtained further information” about a black SUV that became the subject of a media appeal when Baldwin held a press conference about the case on Tuesday.

“The Operation Aberfeldy team commenced investigations into this vehicle of interest and its movements.

“I can confirm we have now located this vehicle on the North Shore and it has been seized by police with a detailed forensic examination under way.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.