“He was soft-spoken, polite, and enthusiastic, which is fairly typical for an entomology student.
“It was clear, however, that he was keen to take his interests to the next level, as he had approached me looking to do genuine taxonomic research as an undergrad - with firefly beetles, at that time.
“Most entomology students don’t get into research until they begin their graduate studies, so Kyle had clearly made up his mind that he wanted to turn his interest into a career.”
Yanega said he was happy to hear Whorrall had moved to New Zealand to work with a friend Yanega had attended graduate school with at the University of Kansas.
“While it is certainly not the same as being family, the relationship between a student and their thesis adviser can be very close... The entomological community is very close-knit and supportive, and even as briefly as Kyle had been involved in entomology, there were many people who knew and respected him.
“I would not be surprised at all to see, over the next few years, at least a few new species described and named in Kyle’s honour, as that’s very much the kind of thing entomologists do to pay tribute to lost colleagues - a small but meaningful form of immortality, as it were.”
Online, friends described Whorrall as kind-hearted and kind-spirited.
“His love for bugs and nature was wholesome and innate,” one said. “May he rest in peace.”
About 10pm, the SUV parked at the bus stop, facing the wrong direction. Two occupants got out of the car and attacked Whorrall for about 30 seconds before speeding in their car in an easterly direction towards College Rd.
“The victim was subjected to a senseless attack, leaving him with multiple head injuries,” Baldwin said.