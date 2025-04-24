A 32-year-old, charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, also appeared and was granted interim name suppression.

She has been remanded until the same date without plea.

Auckland University student Kyle Whorrall was attacked at a bus stop and died later in hospital.

Police say two occupants of the erratically-driven vehicle attacked Whorrall while he was sitting alone at a bus stop in Meadowbank on Saturday night.

Whorrall was struck with a “long” weapon at around 10pm, suffering multiple head injuries, and later died in hospital.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said this morning police had executed a search warrant late yesterday afternoon at an address in Beach Haven, on Auckland’s North Shore.

“A 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and murder.”

Police had “obtained further information” about a black SUV that became the subject of a media appeal when Baldwin held a press conference about the case on Tuesday.

“The Operation Aberfeldy team commenced investigations into this vehicle of interest and its movements.

“I can confirm we have now located this vehicle on the North Shore and it has been seized by police with a detailed forensic examination under way.”

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin

Baldwin said police were aware there were other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crime.

“This investigation is by no means over.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to locate these persons of interest, and I encourage them to do the right thing and come into their nearest police station or phone us.”

Baldwin acknowledged the support of the community, and further afield.

“There has been a stream of information that has come into us, and we are working through this.

“We value and appreciate the community support.”

Baldwin said police were still working to fully understand the events of Saturday night.

