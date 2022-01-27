Police are asking the public to help them find a vehicle in relation to a crash in Cromwell which left a cyclist injured. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking the public to help them find a vehicle in relation to a crash in Cromwell which left a cyclist injured. Photo / Supplied

Police are asking the public to help them find a vehicle in relation to a crash in Cromwell which left a cyclist injured.

A cyclist suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Cromwell on Sunday.

The incident was at the intersection of Shortcut Rd and Partridge Rd about 7.45am.

Police said the driver immediately drove away from the scene.

The vehicle is described as a blue Ford Ranger, double cabbed with alloy bull bars. It was last seen driving down Luggate – Cromwell Rd on Sunday morning, the January 23, 2022.

Police said the driver immediately drove away from the scene. Photo / Supplied

If you have information that could lead to the location of the vehicle, please phone 105 and quote the case number 220123/5266. Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.