Police searching for driver that fled the scene of fatal crash in Christchurch

Police are looking for a motorist who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Christchurch on Monday night. Photo / NZH

Police are looking for a motorist who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Christchurch on Monday night. Photo / NZH

Police are looking for a motorist who fled the scene of a fatal crash in Christchurch last night.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Marshland and Mairehau rds at about 7.30pm on Monday,

The sole occupant of one vehicle died at the scene.

Canterbury district road policing manager Inspector Natasha Rodley said the second vehicle, a silver 2004 Nissan Navara, left the scene before police arrived and are still outstanding.

Police are appealing for information from the public to find the vehicle. Inspector Rodley said they are following strong lines of enquiry to identify and locate the people and encourage them to come forward to speak to them.

"This is a tragedy, and a reminder that deaths on our roads are preventable.

"Police remind people that any travel during Alert Level 4 should be for essential purposes only"

Inspector Rodley said if you are on the road, remember to slow down, drive free from the effects of alcohol, drugs and fatigue, wear your seatbelt, and minimise distractions.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 210823/2767.