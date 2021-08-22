Aggravated robbery at Bishopdale, Christchurch dairy

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Roll On In Dairy in Bishopdale, Christchurch on Sunday. Photo / Hamish Clark

\Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of a dairy in Christchurch's Bishopdale.

The robbery took place at the Roll On In dairy on Sawyers Arms Rd on Sunday. It reportedly involved two offenders and was reported to police at 4.45pm.

A scene examination has taken place and investigators are in the early stages of the inquiry, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P047638294. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.