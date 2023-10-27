Duncan Hill was last seen by his landlord on the afternoon of October 5. Photo / NZ Police

Police are asking the public for their help finding missing man Duncan Hill, who has not been seen since early October.

Hill, aged 59 and from Kāpiti was last seen by his landlord on October 5 at his home in the Ōtaki Gorge area. He left his car and other personal items at the property before he disappeared.

A back injury left Hill with limited mobility, so police and his family are concerned for his wellbeing, and searches of the surrounding area have not turned up anything of note.

Hill is known to spend periods of time alone or in the company of spiritual groups, but police and his family would like to hear he is safe.

The area in which he was last seen is challenging terrain, and Land Search and Rescue have not recovered any signs of Hill’s whereabouts.

He is described as being caucasian, with greying hair. He’s 185cm tall (approximately 6 feet) and of a stocky build.

Police ask that sightings are reported via 111 immediately, quoting the file number 231008/9780.

