Police say 349 recruits didn’t take swim assessment designed to help with water emergencies

Ben Leahy
NZ Herald
Police will conduct an audit, assessing applicants over a six-month period. Video / Alex Burton, Alyse Wright

Police have revealed that 349 recruits – or 200 more than previously thought – graduated from police college without taking a swimming assessment.

The Herald earlier reported that 76 constables in wing 383 and 73 constables in wing 381 didn’t get tested on water competency after Wellington pool closures because of a cryptosporidium outbreak.

Today, police revealed three other police wings missed the assessment since beginning a new 20-week course in January 2024, with Commissioner Richard Chambers saying he is disappointed.

“The swim assessment is designed to ensure recruits are aware of their abilities and limitations in water,” Chambers said.

That helps them make good decisions on the job if they need to respond to water incidents.

“While it is not currently a pass or fail requirement, it is an important component of preparing to be a police officer,” Chambers said.

A recent cryptosporidium outbreak in Wellington was traced back to public swimming pools.
Police said they will review the current process to ensure all recruits are assessed in water skills before leaving the college.

This review will include looking into whether swimming competency should return to being a pass or fail requirement prior to graduation.

“I have directed all 349 constables who have missed the assessment to complete it in their home districts over the next four months,” Chambers said.

He said he is proud of the calibre of police recruits and the force’s high standards of entry.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell also said this week the failure by some recruits to complete their swim assessments did not meet his expectations and directed them back to the pool.

The recruits initially were unable to take their assessments because of the contagious cryptosporidium stomach bug that can cause vomiting and diarrhoea.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell told the Herald he's asked police to assess the officers who were not tested on their ability to swim because of a cryptosporidium outbreak. Photo / Mark Mitchell
They were later given graduation passes but were not required to return for the assessment after the outbreak ended.

Royal New Zealand Police College Superintendent Penelope Gifford said the swimming assessment is not a deal-breaker in terms of whether a recruit graduates or not because it is designed to make recruits aware of their own abilities and limitations when responding to emergencies involving water.

She said the assessment involves retrieving a brick underwater, treading water while holding the brick, and it examines whether the recruit can swim 50m in under a minute and tread water for five minutes.

“This is not a pass/fail test. It is utilised to assess basic levels of competence in the water.”

Following the minister’s statement, police confirmed the newly appointed constables would undertake the swim assessment over the next four months.

