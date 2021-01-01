Police take a person into custody at the City Garden Lodge backpackers in Parnell. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are hunting for a person in the Auckland suburb of Parnell after an attack at a backpackers.

One person has been injured and transferred to Auckland City Hospital.

Another person is already in custody and it's understood the police Eagle helicopter has been dispatched.

The incident happened at the City Garden Lodge in Parnell.

Emergency services at the scene in Parnell. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"We received a report of an assault at an address on St Georges Bay Rd at around 4.39pm," police said in a statement.

"One person has been injured, we don't have an exact status as such at this stage.

"One person is custody and police staff are doing area enquiries to locate one other person."

Police said no further information was available yet as to the circumstances of the incident "at this early stage".

A photographer at the scene said neighbours reported hearing yelling and fighting this morning.

Police responding to emergency incident in Parnell. Photo / Google

Emergency services at the scene in Parnell. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A female could be seen being taken away in handcuffs by police, while a neighbour said a male had fled the scene.

Three ambulances and nine police cars are at the scene, including a police dog team.