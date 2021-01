A woman has been charged with assaulting with a weapon in relation to the death of a Kawerau man. Photo / File

A woman has now been charged in relation to the death of a man in Kawerau.

Simon Littlefair, 57, of Kawerau, was found injured at the intersection of Newall and Whittaker Sts about 7.30am on December 30.

He died of his injuries.

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting with a weapon and is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

A police spokesperson said they offered their sympathies to the friends and whanau of Littlefair.