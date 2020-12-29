Man dies on North Island street corner - police investigating 'suspicious' death

A man is dead after he was found injured on the corner of a Kawerau street today. Image / Google Maps

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found injured on a Kawerau street this morning.

Whakatāne Police are investigating after the man died around 7.10am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the injured man was found at the intersection of Newall and Whittaker Sts.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson said police were working to determine the circumstances of his death.

The man is yet to be formally identified.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw what happened, or may have information that could be of use to their inquiry.

Information could be passed on to investigators by calling 105 and quoting P044952398 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.