Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Police resources are stretched. Is it time to rethink cannabis laws?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Police last week raided a massive commercial cannabis operation at two locations in Ōrākei. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police last week raided a massive commercial cannabis operation at two locations in Ōrākei. Photo / Dean Purcell

EDITORIAL

Last week, police raided two large cannabis-growing operations in Auckland’s affluent Ōrākei suburb, raising new questions about law enforcement priorities. With violent crime on the rise and police resources stretched thin, are busting cannabis operations the best use of police efforts? After all, decriminalising recreational use could

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand