In the same week, police raids of Mongrel Mob premises in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Auckland, over alleged drug dealing resulted in seizures and arrests, underlining the priority of police to focus on protecting communities from violence.

Herald readers reacted swiftly to the news of the Ōrākei cannabis busts, voicing frustration on Facebook. Commenters criticised the focus on cannabis operations, with one summing up the general sentiment: “Why are we still wasting police time on cannabis when more serious crimes are happening daily?”

The 2020 referendum on cannabis reform split the country. Nearly half of voters backed the measure, suggesting a significant portion of Kiwis are open to decriminalisation. Then-Prime Minister Dame Jacinda Ardern said she voted for reform, stating that people shouldn’t end up in jail over cannabis use. Based on the referendum results, a poll was launched in the Far North seeking feedback. A whopping 93.2% of votes (2186) were in favour of relaxing cannabis laws.

The National Party has consistently leaned conservative on cannabis reform, having opposed the 2020 referendum and prioritising public health and safety. They favour keeping strict regulations around cannabis use, arguing that health risks outweigh potential benefits. The coalition echoes this caution, aiming for a balance that considers health concerns alongside any possible gains from regulation.

It may be time for New Zealand to again actively review the decriminalising or regulating cannabis, allowing police to channel their efforts into tackling serious crime. Reallocating resources from cannabis enforcement could mean greater safety and smarter justice.

The Ōrākei raids remind us that the current approach to cannabis is increasingly out of step with the realities on the ground. As long as police continue prioritising cannabis, we’re left wondering - are we truly making the best use of our police resources?