Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

More police on Auckland public transport after fatal Onehunga bus stabbing – Police Minister Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to speak amongst the world leaders at the Commonwealth leaders summit in Samoa today. Meanwhile, wild weather threatens the South Island. Video / NZ Herald
  • Increased police presence on public transport promised after bus passenger killed.
  • Bernice Marychurch was stabbed to death while riding bus 74 on Wednesday. Kael Leona has been charged with her murder.
  • Law change also being considered, while budgeted millions for bus driver safety and work conditions promised by year end.

More police will be on public transport after a woman was fatally stabbed while riding an Auckland bus this week, Government ministers say.

A law change expanding aggravating factors in court sentencings to include offending against those on public transport is also being considered.

Public transport users in the city have been left shaken and family shattered by the death of Bernice Marychurch while riding on bus 74 in Onehunga on Wednesday afternoon.

“My heart aches for you,” a woman identifying herself as Marychurch’s daughter wrote online.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“You didn’t deserve this ... I love you mum.”

Kael Austin Leona, 37, appeared via video link in the Auckland District Court yesterday and was remanded in custody without plea to appear in the High Court next month.

Bernice Marychurch has been identified on social media as the victim of Wednesday's Onehunga bus stabbing.
Bernice Marychurch has been identified on social media as the victim of Wednesday's Onehunga bus stabbing.

The Government “utterly condemns this senseless and horrific loss of life” and was taking action to make public transport safer for workers and passengers, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said this morning.

“To increase safety and provide reassurance to public transport workers and users, police have increased staff presence and visibility across public transport modes in the city … Kiwis deserve to be able to get on a bus, train or ferry and be safe doing so.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, Auckland Minister Simeon Brown said he’d also be asking the Justice Select Committee to “explore” if changes are needed to the Sentencing (Reform) Amendment Bill.

The bill already provided for a new aggravating factor for offences against public transport workers, Brown said.

“An expansion could include making offences against all public transport users an aggravating factor, ensuring greater protection for those who rely on buses, trains, and ferries.”

This was about making sure public transport remained safe for everyone on board, he said.

“It sends a clear message that violence and abuse in these spaces will not be tolerated.”

Discussions would continue with police and public transport authorities about other measures to keep the public safe, Auckland Minister Simeon Brown says. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Discussions would continue with police and public transport authorities about other measures to keep the public safe, Auckland Minister Simeon Brown says. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government also promised public transport authorities would receive $15 million by the end of the year, which was included in this year’s budget for bus driver safety and work conditions.

The funding would be used for safety improvements, including retrofitted safety screens and real-time CCTV monitoring, Brown said.

“[We’re] committed to delivering practical, long-term improvements to ensure safer and more secure conditions for public transport workers and passengers … [so] everyone who uses or works in public transport can do so with confidence.”

The Ministry of Transport and New Zealand Transport Agency were also working together to ensure there was a consistent policy across the country for how public transport workers could address anti-social or violent behaviour aboard public transport services.

Discussions would continue with police and public transport authorities about other measures that may be needed, Brown said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand