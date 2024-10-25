“You didn’t deserve this ... I love you mum.”

Kael Austin Leona, 37, appeared via video link in the Auckland District Court yesterday and was remanded in custody without plea to appear in the High Court next month.

Bernice Marychurch has been identified on social media as the victim of Wednesday's Onehunga bus stabbing.

The Government “utterly condemns this senseless and horrific loss of life” and was taking action to make public transport safer for workers and passengers, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said this morning.

“To increase safety and provide reassurance to public transport workers and users, police have increased staff presence and visibility across public transport modes in the city … Kiwis deserve to be able to get on a bus, train or ferry and be safe doing so.”

Meanwhile, Auckland Minister Simeon Brown said he’d also be asking the Justice Select Committee to “explore” if changes are needed to the Sentencing (Reform) Amendment Bill.

The bill already provided for a new aggravating factor for offences against public transport workers, Brown said.

“An expansion could include making offences against all public transport users an aggravating factor, ensuring greater protection for those who rely on buses, trains, and ferries.”

This was about making sure public transport remained safe for everyone on board, he said.

“It sends a clear message that violence and abuse in these spaces will not be tolerated.”

Discussions would continue with police and public transport authorities about other measures to keep the public safe, Auckland Minister Simeon Brown says. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government also promised public transport authorities would receive $15 million by the end of the year, which was included in this year’s budget for bus driver safety and work conditions.

The funding would be used for safety improvements, including retrofitted safety screens and real-time CCTV monitoring, Brown said.

“[We’re] committed to delivering practical, long-term improvements to ensure safer and more secure conditions for public transport workers and passengers … [so] everyone who uses or works in public transport can do so with confidence.”

The Ministry of Transport and New Zealand Transport Agency were also working together to ensure there was a consistent policy across the country for how public transport workers could address anti-social or violent behaviour aboard public transport services.

Discussions would continue with police and public transport authorities about other measures that may be needed, Brown said.

