Police rescue two people after boat sinks in Wellington Harbour

Two people - both wearing lifejackets - were rescued after their boat sank. Photo / Supplied

Two people have been rescued from Wellington Harbour by the Police Maritime Unit after their boat sank near Somes Island this morning.

A wave had swamped the stern of the boat, stalling its engine. While they were trying to restart the motor the vessel was swamped, filled with water and sank.

Police have praised the pair for being prepared for an emergency when they headed out early this morning.

"Fortunately both were wearing life jackets and had waterproof radio gear to call for help," Police Coastal Master Senior Constable Kyle Smith.

The boaties radioed in the emergency around 8am.

"This is a great example of where these people were prepared for the worst and it's turned what could have been a bit of a hairy situation into a fairly quick rescue," Smith said.

Police reminded the public they should be following the Boating Safety Code no matter what type of craft they were in.

That included having a plan for how to stay safe if things went wrong, preparing the boat and equipment, checking gear was safe and fit for purpose and knowing your responsibilities to keep everyone safe.

Tips for boating safely

• Always wear a life jacket when boating and jet skiing or using any other craft on the water.

• Have two forms of waterproof communication on board, such as mobile phone or marine radio.

• Make sure your equipment is safe and working.

• Check the marine weather forecast.

• Avoid alcohol.

• Know the rules for the area you're in.

• Be familiar with navigational hazards in your area.

Source: NZ Police