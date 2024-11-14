Advertisement
Police release new photo of missing man Graham Russell Smith who was last seen near Porirua

Georgina Campbell
Graham Russell Smith was reported missing on the evening of Sunday, November 10. Photo / NZ Police

Police have released a new photo of a man who has been missing since Sunday and was last seen near Porirua.

Graham Russell Smith’s disappearance was reported after he went for a walk on the Doctor Track on the Rangituhi Colonial Knob walkway.

Searches are ongoing to locate the 77-year-old and it’s hoped the new CCTV image of Smith may help jog people’s memory, police said.

The image was captured earlier on Sunday afternoon showing Smith wearing the same clothing he was on that day.

When he was last seen, he was also wearing a dark blue puffer jacket.

“Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR volunteers – including teams from Horowhenua and Manawatu – and the Amateur Emergency Radio Communication Team are assisting the search”, police said.

“The Police National Dive Squad began searching the reservoirs in the reserve yesterday, and are continuing their search today.”

When he was last seen, Graham Russell Smith was wearing a dark blue puffer jacket. Photo / NZ Police
Fire and Emergency New Zealand helped last night by using a drone with thermal capability.

“We are continuing to ask anyone who may have seen Graham to get in touch with us, and asking residents in nearby suburbs to check their properties”, police said.

