Graham Russell Smith was reported missing on the evening of Sunday, November 10. Photo / NZ Police

Police have released a new photo of a man who has been missing since Sunday and was last seen near Porirua.

Graham Russell Smith’s disappearance was reported after he went for a walk on the Doctor Track on the Rangituhi Colonial Knob walkway.

Searches are ongoing to locate the 77-year-old and it’s hoped the new CCTV image of Smith may help jog people’s memory, police said.

The image was captured earlier on Sunday afternoon showing Smith wearing the same clothing he was on that day.

When he was last seen, he was also wearing a dark blue puffer jacket.