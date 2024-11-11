Advertisement
New Zealand

Porirua police ask locals to check yards for missing man Graham Russell Smith

NZ Herald
Police are continuing the search for 77-year-old Graham Russell Smith, who has been missing since early evening on Sunday, November 10. Photo / Police

Police are asking people to check their worksites and yards as the search for missing man Graham Russell Smith continues in Porirua.

The 77-year-old was reported missing around 6.30pm on Sunday after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Colonial Knob walkway, southwest of Porirua.

The area has multiple walkways and mountain bike trails and is extremely popular with walkers, day trampers and mountain bikers.

Smith is around 165cm tall, of slight build, and was wearing a blue puffer jacket and brown corduroy pants when he went missing. He potentially suffers from dementia and has difficulty hearing.

There is a significant search under way and there are concerns for his welfare.

“Workers in the industrial and commercial area near Rangituhi/Colonial Knob, southwest of Porirua, are asked to check their yards, outbuildings, sheds, and work sites for Graham,” police said in a statement on Monday.

“We are also asking residents to check their yards if they are in the areas of Elsdon, Kenepuru Landing, or on the western hills of Tawa that back on to the scenic reserve.”

Police said it’s likely members of the public have seen Smith and they would like to hear from anyone who saw or interacted with him.

“If you see Graham, or know where he is, please call 111 and reference the file number 241111/3559.”

Information can also be provided online, or by calling 105.



