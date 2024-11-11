Police are continuing the search for 77-year-old Graham Russell Smith, who has been missing since early evening on Sunday, November 10. Photo / Police

Police are asking people to check their worksites and yards as the search for missing man Graham Russell Smith continues in Porirua.

The 77-year-old was reported missing around 6.30pm on Sunday after going for a walk on Doctor Track on the Colonial Knob walkway, southwest of Porirua.

The area has multiple walkways and mountain bike trails and is extremely popular with walkers, day trampers and mountain bikers.

Smith is around 165cm tall, of slight build, and was wearing a blue puffer jacket and brown corduroy pants when he went missing. He potentially suffers from dementia and has difficulty hearing.

There is a significant search under way and there are concerns for his welfare.