Police release new CCTV images in Tikipunga homicide investigation

Yolisa Tswanya
By
2 mins to read
Police want to speak to this man in relation to a fatal fire in Tikipunga, Whangārei.

Police are renewing appeals for an ongoing homicide investigation into a fatal house fire in Tikipunga in late April.

Today, police released new CCTV images of a person they would like to speak with as part of their investigation.

Whangārei CIB have been investigating since the fire occurred in Thomas St just after 3am on Monday April 29.

The sole occupant of the address, 61-year-old, Hoani Reupena-Tuoro, also known as John Reuben, died as a result of the fire.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says Police are still asking for the public’s assistance in the case.

“Mr Reuben’s death was a tragedy, and we are treating it as a homicide.

“Police have obtained CCTV footage of a person riding a bicycle in the Thomas St area at the time of the fire.

“We believe this person may be able to assist us with our inquires.”

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a fatal fire in Tikipunga, Whangārei.
Police have called for anyone who saw or recognises the person on the bicycle on the night of April 29 to contact police.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who might know who owns the bicycle,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton said.

Please call Police on 105, quoting the file number 240429/4766.

You can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference the file number above.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

