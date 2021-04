Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Rotorua on Saturday. Photo / File

Police have released the name of the man who died following a crash between a car and a motorcycle on State Highway 38, near Rerewhakaaitu, on Saturday.

The motorcyclist sadly died at the scene.

He was Tony Lars Hansen, 52, of Rotorua.

Police extended their sympathies to his family and friends.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.