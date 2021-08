Police extended their sympathies to his family and friends. Photo / File

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash on Pukehina Beach Rd on Friday.

He was Lawrence Bennett, 40, of Pukehina.

Police and emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Pukehina Beach Rd just after 4.45pm on Friday, July 30.

Three other people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash was ongoing.