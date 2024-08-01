Advertisement
Police release description of man sought after pensioner seriously injured in Christchurch’s Port Hills

NZ Herald
Quick Read
The man was attacked in Christchurch's Port Hills. Photo / File

Police have released a description of the man being sought after a pensioner was attacked late at night in Christchurch’s Port Hills.

The man, in his 70s, was visiting to take photos when he was approached by another man on Summit Road between 11pm Saturday 20 July and 7am Sunday 21 July.

The victim suffered serious head and facial injuries and remains in hospital.

Police say they are appealing for information and have released a description of the man they’re seeking, along with his vehicle and dogs.

He’s described as a Pākehā in his early 30s, driving an older VW Kombi-style van. The van is light brown/beige or grey-coloured and has oval headlights.

The man had two dogs with him, which appeared to be part Doberman and were aggressive.

If you have any information that could help identify the man responsible for this assault, please call police on 105 or click ‘Update Report’ at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference file number 240721/6138.

Police are also interested in any dashcam footage from motorists travelling on Dyers Pass Road to the west side of Summit Road between 11pm on Saturday and 7am on Sunday.

