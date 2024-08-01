The man was attacked in Christchurch's Port Hills. Photo / File

Police have released a description of the man being sought after a pensioner was attacked late at night in Christchurch’s Port Hills.

The man, in his 70s, was visiting to take photos when he was approached by another man on Summit Road between 11pm Saturday 20 July and 7am Sunday 21 July.

The victim suffered serious head and facial injuries and remains in hospital.

Police say they are appealing for information and have released a description of the man they’re seeking, along with his vehicle and dogs.