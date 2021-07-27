Police pursuit: Teens in custody after another Auckland police chase overnight

Police at the scene of another overnight pursuit in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A number of teenagers have been apprehended by police after an overnight pursuit in Auckland - again.

The incident comes just 24 hours after seven youngsters aged 13 and 14 were caught up in a high-speed police pursuit through parts of Auckland in the early hours of yesterday morning.

In the latest incident, it is understood the pursuit started in Mt Albert just before 1am today.

Police eventually stopped the vehicle on Carrington Rd and the teen tried to flee on foot.

Photos from the scene show at least two police vehicles and a number of officers surrounding a silver Subaru Legacy with its headlights still on. The Subaru appears to have been driven on its rims.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Police warning to teens

Yesterday's incident had sparked a warning from police to teens to think about the consequences of their actions.

Inspector Matt Laurenson, area commander for Waitematā West Police, said: "This type of behaviour is incredibly dangerous and put the lives of both the teenagers and other road users at serious risk

The 14-year-old driver is now facing charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Two other youths, both aged 14, are charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and are expected to appear in the Waitakere Youth Court.

enderson-Massey Local Board member, Peter Chan, said those involved should be thinking hard about their future.

"They should've been in bed. The parents and the schools - they have some responsibility to tell these young kids about the choices they make for their future."

Chan said he hoped the teenagers would learn a lesson from their time in Youth Court.