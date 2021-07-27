Crash blocking SH1 at Tawa, queues forming through Porirua

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash at 6.20am. Photo / File

Motorists in the Wellington region are warned to expect delays on State Highway 1 due to a crash this morning, with queues forming through Porirua.

Waka Kotahi advised that SH1 was partially blocked just before the Tawa interchange, with queues forming back past Mungavin Interchange and through Porirua.

Police were notified of a two-vehicle collision on the on the Johnsonville-Porirua motorway at 6.20am this morning.

No injuries have been reported.

Police and contractors are at the scene and a tow truck is en route to remove the vehicles, Waka Kotahi said.