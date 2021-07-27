Police incident: Youths in custody after car seen driving dangerously in Auckland

Police at the scene of an incident in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three youths have been apprehended by police after the car they were in was seen driving dangerously through parts of Auckland overnight.

The incident comes just 24 hours after seven youngsters aged 13 and 14 were caught up in a high-speed police pursuit through parts of Auckland in the early hours of yesterday.

In the latest incident, police confirmed a patrol unit in Penrose spotted two vehicles acting suspiciously near the intersection of Great South Rd and Station Rd about 12.40am.

Inspector Steve Clark, area commander for Auckland City East Police, said: "Upon seeing the police unit, one of the vehicles - a Subaru Legacy - has driven off at speed."

The car was not pursued by police.

The Police Eagle helicopter was then sent out and spotted the car continuing to drive "erratically", Clark said.

A police officer near the car involved in the early morning incident in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Eagle has continued to monitor the vehicle being driven towards the Mt Albert area. Shortly after, the vehicle has been successfully spiked."

Those inside the car eventually abandoned it on Carrington Rd before they fled on foot. Officers caught all three involved.

Police did not give the ages of the trio - but said all three were young people who would be referred to Youth Aid.

Photos from the scene show at least two police vehicles and a number of officers surrounding a silver Subaru Legacy with its headlights still on.

The Subaru appears to have been driven on its rims.

Police at the scene of an incident in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police warning to teens

Yesterday's incident had sparked a warning from police to teens to think about the consequences of their actions.

Inspector Matt Laurenson, area commander for Waitematā West Police, said: "This type of behaviour is incredibly dangerous and put the lives of both the teenagers and other road users at serious risk

The 14-year-old driver is now facing charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Two other youths, both aged 14, are charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and are expected to appear in the Waitākere Youth Court.

Henderson-Massey Local Board member Peter Chan said those involved should be thinking hard about their future.

"They should've been in bed. The parents and the schools - they have some responsibility to tell these young kids about the choices they make for their future."

Chan said he hoped the teenagers would learn a lesson from their time in Youth Court.