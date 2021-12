The incident occurred at Whananaki, north of Whāngārei. Image / Google Maps

A person has died following a water-related incident in Northland today, police say.

Police were alerted just after 5.30pm, a spokeswoman said.

"Police can confirm a person has died following a water-related incident at Whananāki today.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner."

Whananaki is about 40km north of Whāngārei.

No further information was immediately available.