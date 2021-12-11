Police investigating after baby injured in Napier, Hawke's Bay

St John Ambulance transported a baby to the Hawke's Bay Hospital

St John Ambulance transported a baby to the Hawke's Bay Hospital

A baby is a stable condition after being transported to the Hawke's Bay Hospital on Saturday night.

The baby was transported to the hospital in a serious condition around 6pm on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

"An investigation is under way to establish what has occurred."

No information on the baby's condition was immediately available from Hawke's Bay District Health Board.

It is understood the baby was at a motel in Napier when police were alerted.

MORE TO COME