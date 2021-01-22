Police officers get stuck in mud in Te Atatu while helping woman in distress

A woman was saved from sinking mud by police officers who crawled through the sludge to rescue her.

Police were called to reports of a disorder on Chapman Rd, Te Atatu Peninsula in West Auckland at 9.40pm on Friday.

Police officers after they saved a woman from sinking mud. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police spokeswoman said that on arrival police located a woman who was distressed and had became stuck in mud.

Officers ran into the mud to rescue her but became stuck with her, the spokeswoman said.

"Once everyone was out of the mud, police took the woman to hospital to be checked over due to concerns about hypothermia."