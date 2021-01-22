Police arrest four teens after car stolen from Morrinsville, stopped in Hamilton

Police arrest four youths after stolen car located. Photo / File

Four teens have been arrested after a car was stolen from a Morrinsville property near Hamilton early this morning.

At 2.10am police were alerted to a report that a car had been stolen from a Morrinsville address.

A police spokeswoman said officers spotted the car and followed it at road speed. She said a pursuit was not initiated.

Instead, road spikes were deployed, which deflated at least one of the tyres and the car came to a stop at the roundabout at the intersection of Clarkin Rd and Heaphy Terrace in Hamilton, the spokeswoman said.

Four youths were taken into custody and are scheduled to appear in Hamilton Youth Court this morning.