Emergency services were called to the blaze in New Lynn at New World on Clark St at 11.15pm. Photo / File

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at an Auckland supermarket cafe last night.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in New Lynn at New World on Clark St at 11.15pm.

Police said it was the cafe, understood to be a converted shipping container at the front of the supermarket, that was on fire.

The fire was being treated as suspicious and police were working with Fire and Emergency NZ to investigate it, a police spokeswoman said.