Police officer assaulted at Coromandel's Coroglen Tavern, woman arrested

The Coroglen Tavern. Photo / NZME

A police officer has been injured in an assault during an arrest at the Coroglen Tavern in the Coromandel.

A woman has been arrested and will appear in court on charges relating to the incident.

Police confirmed this morning that just before 9.30pm last night several officers went outside the premises after being alerted to a family harm-related matter.

"While arresting a person in relation to this matter, two officers were allegedly assaulted by a second person," a spokeswoman said.

"As a result, one of the officers required medical treatment from ambulance staff."

A 33-year-old woman was arrested and is due to appear in the Thames District Court on January 11.

She is facing charges of assaults with intent to injure and assaults police.

Police could not comment further as the matter was before the courts.

Kiwi band Katchafire was playing at the venue last night along with Sons of Zion and Laughton Kora.