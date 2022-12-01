Police not ruling out possibility of expanding helicopter support for Christchurch

The Police Air Support Unit, known as the Eagle helicopter was trialled in Christchurch back in 2020 on a short-term basis. Photo / Michael Craig

The Police Air Support Unit, known as the Eagle helicopter was trialled in Christchurch back in 2020 on a short-term basis. Photo / Michael Craig

Police have confirmed there’s a possibility their helicopter air support could be expanded in the south, as fleeing driver policies are reviewed.

Several incidents in Christchurch over recent months have seen civilian helicopters deployed to aid police in pursuits.

When a 14-year-old boy was arrested after a series of crimes across the city, police confirmed they hired a local helicopter to assist with finding and arresting him.

Superintendent, Lane Todd told the Herald a police staff member rode in the helicopter to help find the offender, who posed “a serious risk to [the] community and themselves”.

When a fleeing driver was wreaking havoc throughout the Christchurch streets last week, police said a local helicopter was called in to support with tracking the car.

Several incidents in Christchurch over recent months have seen civilian helicopters deployed to aid police in pursuits. Photo / George Heard

A police spokesperson said the decision over whether a commercial helicopter is deployed to help police is made on a case-by-case basis.

Police will determine whether to deploy a local chopper after a “thorough assessment of the situation at hand”, whether it’s a fleeing driver or other incident.

“It does not happen often, but can be a valuable tool in certain situations,” said the spokesperson.

The Police Air Support Unit, known as the Eagle helicopter was trialled in Christchurch back in 2020 on a short-term basis, however, the move was never made permanent due to budget restrictions.

“But [the trial] was a positive opportunity to see how Eagle could support frontline policing in Canterbury,” a spokesperson said.

“It was generally well received by local police staff and the community.”

Police said they have an existing relationship with some private helicopter companies and while they have no immediate plans to expand Air Support, the possibility “hasn’t been ruled out”.

“We regularly review what capabilities best support both our frontline officers and the communities we serve.

“Safety must always come first, and our staff work hard every day to keep our communities safe.”