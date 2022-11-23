Christchurch residents describe dramatic police helicopter chase over city

Helicopter Christchurch

A number of Christchurch residents have described a dramatic police chase taking place throughout the city, with a driver fleeing through oncoming traffic.

Police confirmed they are responding to a “fleeing driver incident” which is currently unfolding.

The helicopter was seen travelling above Heathcote, near Port Hills Rd shortly after 9am, before making its way above the Lyttelton tunnel.

A truck could be seen crashed into on Ferry Rd, Christchurch.

Police cars have been seen speeding throughout different parts of the city.

One resident said he was travelling through the lights at the corner of Russley Rd and Yaldhurst Rd earlier this morning when the incident first unfolded.

He saw a silver Subaru car that was missing the driver’s door go past him, and appeared to be driven by a man wearing black Adidas pants.

Another resident claimed to have seen the same car speed past him later in the morning driving down Johns Rd in the northern suburb of Belfast.

“He was doing 90km/h in a 50km/h zone, I saw him pass three cars on a one lane road,” the resident said.

“I tooted at him, but realised he was more than just a speeder.”

The resident said he followed the car into a cul-de-sac in Hornby, where the car was cornered by police. However - it appeared to have somehow evaded police.

Another caller to Newstalk ZB said he could see the helicopter moving from Colombo St in the city centre, but had begun to move its way towards Woolston.

Shortly after 10am, a caller said the car had been left abandoned at the BP station on Moorhouse Ave, two police were surrounding the car while a police photographer snapped photos.

However, the caller said the driver of the car had “hot-footed it” and left before police caught up.

The car is cordoned off at one of the pumps. The caller said the car is expected to be towed away soon.

