Police have named a toddler who died of critical injuries suffered at a house in Gisborne last month.

Nineteen-month-old Casino Ataria Wharehinga died in Starship hospital on January 10.

Police are continuing to investigate her death and have launched a homicide probe.

Police say she suffered critical injuries at an address Te Hapara, Gisborne.

"This is a tragic start to 2022 – I would encourage anyone with information, even if they think it might not be relevant, to please come forward," detective senior sergeant Sally Patrick said.

People can contact Gisborne Police via 105 and refer to file number 220106/5689 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.