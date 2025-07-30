Advertisement
Live updates: New Zealand wakes after Russia earthquake causes Pacific tsunamis

Rachel Maher
By
NZ Herald
NZ Civil Defence has advised that an earthquake near Russia has created tsunami activity. Video / Auckland Emergency Management
  • New Zealand faced “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges” along its coastline overnight after a massive earthquake Wednesday morning.
  • The magnitude 8.8 quake struck off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia at 11.25am (NZT).
  • It is the only quake over magnitude 8 this year, and the first of this size since 2021.
  • Evacuation orders were issued across the Pacific ahead of tsunami waves reaching over 1m.
  • An emergency alert was issued to New Zealanders yesterday at 4.12pm, warning Kiwis to stay away from sea and shore.
  • The first impacts were expected to reach New Zealand just after midnight.
  • Unpredictable surges were expected to continue into this morning.
  • Auckland Emergency Management opened four Civil Defence Centres for residents who live aboard marine vessels.
