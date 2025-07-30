- New Zealand faced “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges” along its coastline overnight after a massive earthquake Wednesday morning.
- The magnitude 8.8 quake struck off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia at 11.25am (NZT).
- It is the only quake over magnitude 8 this year, and the first of this size since 2021.
- Evacuation orders were issued across the Pacific ahead of tsunami waves reaching over 1m.
- An emergency alert was issued to New Zealanders yesterday at 4.12pm, warning Kiwis to stay away from sea and shore.
- The first impacts were expected to reach New Zealand just after midnight.
- Unpredictable surges were expected to continue into this morning.
- Auckland Emergency Management opened four Civil Defence Centres for residents who live aboard marine vessels.
