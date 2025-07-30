A magnitude 8.7 earthquake has struck off Russia's Pacific coast and has put the area under a tsunami alert. Photo / United States Geological Survey

A magnitude 8.7 earthquake has struck off Russia's Pacific coast and has put the area under a tsunami alert. Photo / United States Geological Survey

A powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s far east has prompted tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific, including Japan, Hawaii, Russia and Ecuador, and warnings along the California coast, US authorities said.

The massive temblor triggered warnings of waves up to 3m possibly hitting the coasts of Russia, Hawaii and even Ecuador and Chile along South America’s west coast, according to the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The United States further sounded the alarm with a series of alerts of varying levels along North America’s West Coast, from Alaska down to the entire coast of California.

Japan’s weather agency also upgraded its tsunami warning on Wednesday (Tokyo time) after the magnitude of the quake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula was boosted by the USGS to 8.7 from an initial 8.0, saying waves of up to 3m were expected.

“A tsunami advisory has been issued as of 08.37 [11.35am]on July 30,” the Japan Meteorological Agency said on X, formerly Twitter, warning that “tsunamis will strike repeatedly. Do not enter the sea or approach the coast until the warning is lifted”.