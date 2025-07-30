Advertisement
Russian earthquake: Mega-quake off Russian coast sparks tsunami warnings across Pacific

By Michael Mathes
AFP·
2 mins to read

A magnitude 8.7 earthquake has struck off Russia's Pacific coast and has put the area under a tsunami alert. Photo / United States Geological Survey

A powerful 8.7 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s far east has prompted tsunami alerts across parts of the Pacific, including Japan, Hawaii, Russia and Ecuador, and warnings along the California coast, US authorities said.

The massive temblor triggered warnings of waves up to 3m possibly hitting the coasts of Russia, Hawaii

