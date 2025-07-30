NZ Civil Defence has advised that an earthquake near Russia has created tsunami activity. Video / Auckland Emergency Management

A New Zealand-wide emergency mobile alert has been issued after a major 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia threatens tsunami activity.

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) has warned of “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges” across New Zealand’s coastline overnight.

“Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people,” the emergency alert read.

“There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to the shore.

“People on boats, live-aboards and at marinas should leave their boats/vessels and move on to shore. Do not return to boats unless instructed by officials.