“IF YOU ARE ONSHORE, YOU DO NOT NEED TO EVACUATE. But STAY AWAY FROM THE WATER.”
The advisory, which was issued at 4.12pm, was for all coastal areas of the North Island, South Island, Stewart Island and the Chatham Islands.
An NZME reporter said she was at a shopping mall in Christchurch when the alarm rang through everyone’s phone.
“Russia is so far away though, I don’t understand,” one woman said.
Another grabbed both of her children’s hands and rushed for the carpark, saying, “Let’s just get home to be safe.”
Nema estimated the earliest wave arrival time in Auckland to be on the west coastline about 1.15am.
It predicted waves to arrive in Whangarei at 1.07am, Wellington at 12.58am, Napier at 1.22am and Dunedin at 2.34am.
The first wave was predicted to reach New Zealand shores at 11.59pm around Lottin Point on the East Cape.
“These times are provisional and based on the best information available. Arrival times may be as much as one hour later and may be adjusted in subsequent messages.”
