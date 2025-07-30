Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Tsunami threat being assessed for New Zealand after magnitude 8.7 earthquake off Russia’s Pacific coast

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

A magnitude 8.0 earthquake has struck off Russia's Pacific coast and has put the area under a tsunami alert. Photo / USGS

A magnitude 8.0 earthquake has struck off Russia's Pacific coast and has put the area under a tsunami alert. Photo / USGS

New Zealand Civil Defence is re-assessing the country’s tsunami risk after a massive earthquake off Russia’s Pacific coast this morning.

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) earlier said there was no risk but the strength of the quake has now been upgraded.

Nema earlier said a magnitude 8.0

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save