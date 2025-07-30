A magnitude 8.0 earthquake has struck off Russia's Pacific coast and has put the area under a tsunami alert. Photo / USGS

New Zealand Civil Defence is re-assessing the country’s tsunami risk after a massive earthquake off Russia’s Pacific coast this morning.

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) earlier said there was no risk but the strength of the quake has now been upgraded.

Nema earlier said a magnitude 8.0 quake struck off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia at 11.25am (NZ time) and any tsunami created by the quake would take at least 12 hours to reach New Zealand.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has now upgraded the magnitude to 8.7. It is the only quake over magnitude 8 this year so far, and the first of this size since 2021.

“The situation may change as more information becomes available,” Nema said.