“People in or near the sea in affected NZ areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries,” Nema said on its website.

“Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

“People on boats, live-aboards and at marinas should leave their boats/vessels and move on to shore. Do not return to boats unless instructed by officials.”

How do tsunamis form?



AFP Graphic explaining how tsunamis are generated by quakes below or near the ocean floor pic.twitter.com/BR0NsrzXaP — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 30, 2025

Earliest wave arrival estimates for New Zealand

Auckland East – 1.35am

Auckland West – 1.15am

Bluff – 4.46am

Dunedin – 2.34am

East Cape – 12.28am

Gisborne – 12.34am

Great Barrier Island – No information

Greymouth – 2.57am

Jackson Bay – 2.12am

Kaingaroa Chatham Islands – 1.55am (CHAST)

Lottin Point (East Cape) – 11.59pm (July 30)

Lyttelton – 3.08am

Marlborough Sounds – 1.19am

Milford Sound – 2.18am

Mount Maunganui – 12.39am

Napier – 1.22am

Nelson – 4.21am

New Plymouth – 2am

North Cape – 12.13am

Picton – 1.45am

Port Tauranga – 12.52am

Stewart Island – 2.47am

Timaru – 3.03am

Waitangi Chatham Islands – 2.15am (CHAST)

Whanganui – 2.32am

Wellington – 12.58am

Westport – 2.39am

Whangarei – 1.07am

Note: These times are provisional and based on the best information available. Nema said arrival times may be as much as one hour later.

‘Because we’re so far away, we have time’

University of Auckland senior lecturer, School of Environment, Dr Jennifer Eccles told the Herald that New Zealand was in a good position regarding a tsunami threat.

“Because we’re so far away, we have time because tsunami waves travel relatively slowly through the deep oceans, so the impact will come tonight,” she said.

“We are in that position where we have time to know what to expect and because of the distance it has to travel, the energy will dissipate somewhat.

“By the time it gets here, it’s going to be much smaller than anything they will see at a local level.”

‘Largest anywhere on earth since 2011′

Victoria University of Wellington earthquake scientist and Professor of Geophysics John Townend said this quake was “the largest anywhere on earth since 2011″.

He told Herald this part of the world tended to generate large earthquakes.

“Fortunately, not very often, but they do happen. There have been earthquakes even larger in historic times,” he said.

Townend said this quake happened in the subduction zone, where one plate was being jammed under another.

“These situations tend to generate the biggest earthquakes, and in this case, because of the size of the earthquake and the particular type of motion involved and its shallow depth, it has generated a tsunami.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based multimedia journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.