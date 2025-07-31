Advertisement
Friends, family remember Arvind Kummar who was killed in crash near Auckland Airport

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Arvind Kummar was killed in a car accident on George Bolt Memorial Drive near Auckland Airport on Wednesday.

The man who was killed in a three-car crash near Auckland Airport yesterday has been described as “charming and loving”.

Arvind Kummar, 45, died in an accident on George Bolt Memorial Drive, the main road leading to the airport, which resulted in a temporary closure.

Tributes in Fijian Community

