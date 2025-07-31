Arvind Kummar was killed in a car accident on George Bolt Memorial Drive near Auckland Airport on Wednesday.

Friends, family remember Arvind Kummar who was killed in crash near Auckland Airport

The man who was killed in a three-car crash near Auckland Airport yesterday has been described as “charming and loving”.

Arvind Kummar, 45, died in an accident on George Bolt Memorial Drive, the main road leading to the airport, which resulted in a temporary closure.

Tributes in Fijian Community Pages on Facebook described him as a dedicated and religious person who “never turned back to say no”.

“He was the beloved son of Mr & Mrs Muttu Sami Dadua of Lauwaki Settlement, Lautoka.”