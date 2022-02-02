An argument over a steak order escalated into an all-out brawl at a Golden Corral buffet in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Video / News4JAX

An argument over a steak order escalated into an all-out brawl at a Golden Corral buffet in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. Video / News4JAX

Dozens of hangry (hungry-angry) diners launched into an all-out brawl when a buffet ran out of steak.

Shcoking footage emerged of the moment where a mob of patrons threw a flurry of punches and chairs, including baby seats, as others scrambled for safety.

The incident happened at Golden Corrall buffet in Pennsylvania.

Workers at the Bensalem restaurant can be seen trying in vain to calm down the warring diners, with a child heard crying at one point and the restaurant left a rubbish-filled mess, the New York Post reports.

"There was a shortage of steak and two parties were involved and one family cut in front of another family," customer Gavin Lauretta told KYW-TV in Philadelphia.

"They were taking their time and they ran out of steak and it got into a heated exchange at the tables."

In a statement, JK Hospitality LLC, which owns the Golden Corral franchise, acknowledged the melee but said no one was hurt.

Punches and chairs - including baby seats - were thrown. Photo / Gavin Lauretta

"We are aware of an unfortunate disturbance that started between two parties of guests at our franchise restaurant in Bensalem, PA," the company said in a statement to Fox News.

"We notified local authorities, and they are investigating the incident.

"Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported," the company said.

"The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority."

Local police said most of the patrons had left by the time officers arrived.

"Thankfully there were no serious injuries resulting from the fight that we are aware of," Bensalem public safety director William McVey said in a statement. "Only a few minor injuries were sustained.

"Our department is currently investigating the cause of the fight and attempting to identify those who were involved," McVey said.