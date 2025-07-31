A teen has been sentenced at the New Plymouth District Court for breaking his newborn son's ribs and bruising his face and body. Photo / 123rf
WARNING: This story discusses the physical assault of a newborn and may be distressing for some readers
A teen father who broke the ribs of his newborn son and bruised his face and body says he had become “tired and overwhelmed” after being tasked with the baby’s night feeds.
The baby’s young mother was experiencing post-natal depression and had been medicated to help her sleep.
The father, who cannot be named, took on predominant care of the baby and, on occasions, the mother woke during the night to hear the then-18-year-old telling their son to “shut up” and “go to f***ing sleep”.
She later found bruising on the child, which led to the discovery that his ribs had been broken when he was around 5 weeks old.
Today, the New Plymouth District Court heard the impact of the father’s actions.
“At the time of being told that [my son] had two fractured ribs, I felt like my heart had been ripped out and I cried in [the father’s] arms, not knowing it was him that did it,” the mother said in her victim impact statement read to the court.
“I am still traumatised by this and cry often, knowing that I let someone... who was so close to me look after his own child, who he was supposed to love and care for, but he hurt so badly.”
The father was subsequently arrested and told police he was tired and overwhelmed after having taken on his son’s night feeds.
While he said there were times when he wanted to ask for help, but was too embarrassed, he denied that the responsibility ever became “too much” for him to handle.
In sentencing the now 19-year-old, Judge Tony Greig said the teen had strongly denied the allegations when speaking with a pre-sentence report writer, claiming the injuries were caused by someone else.
The report stated that if the father were to remain offence-free, he would need focused, rehabilitative intervention to manage his anger and emotions.
He has completed a 10-week, non-violence programme but more programmes were needed, it said.
The report found his prospects of successful rehabilitation were remote, given his persistent denial of what occurred and his tendency to deflect blame on to others.
The judge said the psychologist’s report found several personality and situational factors predisposed the father to harming his child, including a history of having difficulty regulating his anger, seeking help, and issues with his own father.
“If [the father] was responsible for his son’s injuries, it might not be entirely surprising that he denies that,” the judge said, reading the report.
“When he found out he was going to be a father, he promised he was not going to be like his own biological father, who he knew was both violent towards his mother and had abandoned the family when he was younger.”
His denial may be a result of him being unable to accept that he had violated that promise, it said.
The report also stated he needed further help to address his issues.
On charges of injuring with reckless disregard and breaching a protection order relating to the child’s mother, Judge Greig sentenced the teen to nine months of home detention.
He implored him to engage in the recommended treatment, or he may never have a relationship with his son.
“It is all up to you. That would be your tragedy and as you know, through having an absent father, it would be [your child’s] tragedy as well.”
Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 and is currently an assistant editor and reporter for the Open Justice team. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.