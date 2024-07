In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, New Zealand tourist tragically killed in a California robbery, the Government’s plans for the housing market and voting to open in the UK.

Police have released the name of the man who died in a two-car crash in Auckland’s CBD.

Bhagwan Singh, 59, of Mt Eden, died following the crash on Upper Queen St, near Ian McKinnon Dr on Sunday.

Emergency services responded to the crash around 7pm and the stretch of road was blocked while the serious crash unit investigated the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances of the accident.