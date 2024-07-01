Queenstown couple killed in car crash were expecting baby

Simran Shiuagani and Jamie William Pitman were killed in the crash on June 27. Photo / Supplied

Pitman’s father also paid tribute online.

“Love you son, will miss our catchups over the phone, although they were brief, they were conversations with purpose and meaning, which I will value for a lifetime,” he said.

“RIP son, love you and will miss you, love dad.”

The crash happened just before 10pm on Malaghans Rd at Dalefield, between Queenstown and Arrowtown.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the incident.

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances and one helicopter to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition and four patients in a minor condition; all were transported to Lakes District Hospital by road,” a spokesperson said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police said two vehicles were involved, with one being a shuttle bus for Millbrook Resort.

Millbrook refused to comment when approached by the Herald today.

Five other people were injured and transported to Lakes District Hospital, where one was treated for moderate injuries and four for minor injuries.

According to the Ministry of Transport, 139 people had been killed in 121 crashes this year, as of yesterday.

At the same time last year, 168 people had died in 148 crashes.