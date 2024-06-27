Advertisement
Multiple injuries after two-car collision near Queenstown

NZ Herald
Emergency services at the scene of the crash last night on Malaghans Rd, between Queenstown and Arrowtown.

Police are investigating a serious crash near Queenstown last night in which multiple people were injured.

The Herald understands the crash happened just before 10pm on Malaghans Rd between Queenstown and Arrowtown.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the incident.

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances and one helicopter to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition and four patients in a minor condition; all were transported to Lakes District Hospital by road,” a spokesperson said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police confirmed two vehicles were involved but had no further information about how many people were injured.

“The road remains blocked,” a spokesperson said.

“Further information will be released when we are in a position to do so.”

According to the Ministry of Transport, 139 people had been killed in 121 crashes this year, as of yesterday.

At the same time last year, 168 people had died in 148 crashes.

