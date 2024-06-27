Emergency services at the scene of the crash last night on Malaghans Rd, between Queenstown and Arrowtown.

Police are investigating a serious crash near Queenstown last night in which multiple people were injured.

The Herald understands the crash happened just before 10pm on Malaghans Rd between Queenstown and Arrowtown.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the incident.

Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances and one helicopter to the scene.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient in a moderate condition and four patients in a minor condition; all were transported to Lakes District Hospital by road,” a spokesperson said.