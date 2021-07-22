Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Police looking for person of interest in Hamilton

Two police helicopters seen circling the Hamilton East area. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police say they are looking for a person of interest in the Hamilton East area, as neighbours report seeing cops with guns.

A police spokeswoman would not make any further comments.

However posts on a Facebook page reported police with guns and two police helicopters circling above the Peachgrove Rd area, not far from the University of Waikato.

"Something serious, guns are out," one person wrote.

Another said a workmate in the Tramway Rd area also saw "armed defenders" out.