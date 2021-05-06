Police looking for 13-year-old reported missing in Christchurch

Police are looking for a teenager who went missing from the Christchurch area this evening.
Jordan, 13, has been reported missing from the Clyde Rd, Riccarton, area.
He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve Hunting and Fishing top with a black hoodie underneath, black shorts and black shoes.
He also wears dark blue-framed glasses with a cord that holds them around his neck.
"Jordan's loved ones are very concerned for his wellbeing," a police spokesperson said.
If you have seen Jordan or have any information which might help, please call police on 111 and quote event number P046413683.