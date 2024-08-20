Police lay 200 charges after finding 300kg of drugs, $520,000 cash, guns

Operation Fix also saw three arrests and a total of approximately 180kg of methamphetamine seized in a central Auckland-based operation targeting a Mexican crime syndicate.
One man was arrested when he attempted to flee the country from Auckland Airport, following the discovery of a container filled with scrap metal and 175kg of methamphetamine at Tauranga Port on July 26.
Police, supported by Customs, executed search warrants at hotel rooms and Air bnb units located within Auckland’s CBD, uncovering a further 5kg of methamphetamine and making two further arrests.