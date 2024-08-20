Police lay 200 charges after finding 300kg of drugs, $520,000 cash, guns

Police found guns during an operation with Australian police. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

More than 200 charges have been made against 20 people as part of a joint Australasian taskforce targeting motorcycle gangs.

A total of 28 search warrants were executed during a week - dubbed the “Week of Action” by Australian and New Zealand police - between August 5 and 9.

Police uncovered a synthetic drug laboratory in Auckland’s West Harbour and seized nearly 300kg of drugs.

More than $520,000 of cash and three firearms were also seized in the Waitematā, Auckland and Wellington region throughout the week.