Police were called to a property on Tawa St, Kaikohe about 12.20pm on Sunday.

A police investigation is under way after a man was found with injuries at a property in Kaikohe, Northland.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Tawa St about 12.20pm on Sunday, a police spokesman said, where a man was found injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate the alleged offender, and work out the cause of the injuries. At this stage, the incident appears isolated, and there is no threat to the public.”