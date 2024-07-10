However, his escape was fleeting as a tourist recognised Smith in a hostel in Rio de Janeiro, having seen him on the news, and alerted police.
At the outset of today’s hearing, lawyer Craig Tuck, who represented Smith, sought an adjournment for reasons including the police investigation.
But panel convenor Neville Trendle said the board did not know the nature of the investigation and would put it to the side.
The hearing went on to disclose that Smith was caught last month with two cellphones in his cell, which is an offence under the Corrections Act.
The discovery of the contraband has led to Smith’s security classification being raised from low-medium to high.
Smith told the board a hearing adjudicator had referred the misconduct to the police for consideration as to whether they prefer to prosecute, or allow it to be dealt with through an internal disciplinary process.
A second recent misconduct, when Smith had a cigarette lighter hidden in a pack of porridge, resulted in him losing prison privileges, the board was told.
The parole hearing was the first since Smith was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, to be served concurrently, last year for fraudulent offending.
After registering multiple companies, Smith dishonestly filed GST returns, an income tax return, and claimed Covid-19 business support relief. He received around $53,000.
He also has previous fraud convictions involving IRD from 2006 and 2010.
These included challenges of Corrections’ refusal to let him sport a hairpiece in prison, to wear a necklace, to have a specific stereo, or to allow men detained at a special prison unit for child sex offenders to have sex with one another.
